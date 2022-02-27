Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,682 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.27 and a 1-year high of $136.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.47.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

