Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

