Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,739 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

