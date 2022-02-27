Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 4,835.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,252 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at $42,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 41.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,389,140 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 5,149.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,038,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,018,375 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 65.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after buying an additional 1,008,751 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at $16,312,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

NYSE GTES opened at $15.76 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.