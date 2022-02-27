Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $323.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

