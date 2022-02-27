Comerica Bank Purchases 4,976 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $162.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

