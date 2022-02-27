Comerica Bank Sells 7,737 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $601.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $610.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.38.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

