Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €8.70 by Barclays

Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.89) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.59) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.60 ($8.64).

CBK opened at €8.13 ($9.24) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.71 and a 200 day moving average of €6.60. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($10.81). The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.49.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

