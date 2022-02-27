Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $47,086,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,393,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 68.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after buying an additional 286,585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after buying an additional 210,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 116.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 266,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after buying an additional 143,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,490 shares of company stock worth $635,409. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $63.25 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

