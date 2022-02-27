Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCU. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

