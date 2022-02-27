Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Compass Group LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,635 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.73. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

