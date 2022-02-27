Comparing ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and ESS Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 756.68 -$68.75 million ($8.84) -0.35 ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A

ESS Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eos Energy Enterprises and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 1 5 0 2.83 ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 585.48%. ESS Tech has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 438.12%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than ESS Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -9,359.54% -148.15% -92.11% ESS Tech N/A N/A -16.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESS Tech beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

ESS Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

