Comparing QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

This table compares Byrna Technologies and QuantumScape’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 14.04 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -75.15 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($2.86) -5.37

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantumScape, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 QuantumScape 0 4 1 0 2.20

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 111.53%. QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $34.83, suggesting a potential upside of 126.93%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantumScape has a beta of 10.22, indicating that its stock price is 922% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% QuantumScape N/A -15.75% -12.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of QuantumScape shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats QuantumScape on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.