Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COMP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Compass alerts:

Shares of COMP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. 7,938,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Compass has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.23.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,900. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.