Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.34. Compugen has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Compugen by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 63,474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Compugen by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 109,874 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

