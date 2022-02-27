Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.34. Compugen has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Compugen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compugen (CGEN)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.