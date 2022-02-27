Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.41. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conn’s will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,791,000 after acquiring an additional 710,742 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Conn’s by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 399,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Conn’s by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 349,733 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Conn’s by 37.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 211,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s (Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

