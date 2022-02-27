Contrasting MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MoneyLion and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 327.35%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than CCUR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million ($733.33) -8.18

CCUR has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Risk and Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 535.98, indicating that its share price is 53,498% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CCUR beats MoneyLion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

CCUR Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

