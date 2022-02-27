Convex Finance (CVX) Market Cap Hits $905.80 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $905.80 million and $12.39 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.42 or 0.00046145 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00046263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.71 or 0.06930444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,628.08 or 0.99659384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 85,121,699 coins and its circulating supply is 51,989,385 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

