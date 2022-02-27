Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 5,765 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $77.23 and a one year high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

