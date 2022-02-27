Credit Suisse AG Purchases 3,207 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 19.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 22.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 116.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.20 million, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.81. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

