Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. Sidoti raised their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,020 shares of company stock worth $1,547,581. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $838.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.81.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

