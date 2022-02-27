Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,506 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,506 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,656 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth $19,358,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth $11,271,211,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,262,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,092,000 after buying an additional 457,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,629,000 after buying an additional 256,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMYT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of MMYT opened at $26.90 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 1.34.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About MakeMyTrip (Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.