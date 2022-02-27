Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Up 8.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) shares rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $42.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cross Country Healthcare traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 8,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 493,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCRN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,417,000 after buying an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

