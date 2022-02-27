Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYRX. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 11.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter worth $2,585,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

