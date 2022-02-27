CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $34.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

