CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,533. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTO. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,056,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

