CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.06 earnings per share. CTO Realty Growth updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.150 EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

