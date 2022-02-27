CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.06 earnings per share. CTO Realty Growth updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.150 EPS.
NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.
About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
