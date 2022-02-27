CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.420 EPS.

NYSE CUBE traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. 1,630,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,741. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.46. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

