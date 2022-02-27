Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,857 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $461.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.43%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total value of $695,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,237 shares of company stock worth $26,893,051. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.