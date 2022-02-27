Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,835 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Yum China by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

