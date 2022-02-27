Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,005 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $289,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,478 shares of company stock worth $1,267,728. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUMO opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 3.15. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

