Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,038 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $638,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 123.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 51,671 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

