Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 66,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWSC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $16,045,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $4,922,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $610,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $553,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PWSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.

About PowerSchool (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.