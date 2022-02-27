Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

