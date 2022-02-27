Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 5870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock worth $122,299,586 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75.

About Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.