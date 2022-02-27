CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,572 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CVB Financial by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVBF opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

About CVB Financial (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.