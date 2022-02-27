CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Jana Partners LLC

Jana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,737,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne comprises about 10.5% of Jana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jana Partners LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $134,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,096,000 after buying an additional 424,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,770,000 after buying an additional 287,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,404,000 after buying an additional 46,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,395,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CONE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.40. 2,225,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,519. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 990.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CONE. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

