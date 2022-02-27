Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. Cytek BioSciences has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

In other Cytek BioSciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 186,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,665.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 900,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,235 and sold 60,000 shares valued at $859,000.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 2,465.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

