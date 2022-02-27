DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $15.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.94.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $316.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.80 and a 200-day moving average of $363.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

