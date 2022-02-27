DA Davidson Trims TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Target Price to $3.50

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $3.85 to $3.50 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.
Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $320.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.
About TrueCar (Get Rating)
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
