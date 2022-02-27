Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 417.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTDR opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

