Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $55,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,334,000 after purchasing an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,599,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,244,000 after purchasing an additional 250,747 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,567,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,529,000 after acquiring an additional 134,261 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $322.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.16. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $244.44 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

