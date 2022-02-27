Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 1,548 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Shares of APD stock opened at $240.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.44 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

