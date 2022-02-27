Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $66,000 Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 30.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO opened at $45.89 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HZO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

