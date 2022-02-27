Darktrace’s (DARK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 473 ($6.43) target price on shares of Darktrace in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Shares of Darktrace stock opened at GBX 407.20 ($5.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 393.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 559.58. Darktrace has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,003 ($13.64).

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.