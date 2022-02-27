DeFiChain (DFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00008797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $2.29 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009051 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001295 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain (DFI) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

