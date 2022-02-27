Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:DKL opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.71.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 152.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

