Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $288,108.60 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $288,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $282,809.28.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $284,620.44.

On Friday, February 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $291,194.28.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $294,011.64.

On Monday, February 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $290,188.08.

On Friday, February 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $290,389.32.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $288,645.24.

On Monday, January 31st, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $294,816.60.

Shares of DK opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

