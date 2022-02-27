Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE DAL traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $41.54. 15,398,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,549,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.91 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

