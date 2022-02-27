DermTech (DMTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. DermTech has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in DermTech by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 73,593 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in DermTech by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 48,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in DermTech by 210.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in DermTech by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

